Erin Andrews' Peephole Creeper 'Victimized' 16 Other Female Sports Reporters

ESPN reporter Erin Andrews isn’t the only one getting peeped on by her stalker.



Creeper Michael Barrett not only passed around photos of her getting changed in a hotel room, he also ran online background checks to find home addresses and birth dates for several other female sports and television reporters, The Smoking Gun reports.

According to federal prosecutors, Barrett did not film any of the other reporters through hotel peepholes, like he did with Andrews. But he victimized at least 16 other women “in almost precisely the same way he victimized” Andrews, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Andrews is suing for substantial emotional distress and $334,808.27.

The prosecution is seeking 27 months imprisonment for Barrett.

