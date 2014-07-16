Travel Channel Star Andrew Zimmern Reveals 13 Of His Favourite Books

Andrew Zimmern is a world traveller, chef, and host of the Travel Channel show “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.”

We asked Zimmern to share some of his favourite books with us. He sent us his recommendations, but asked us to include this note:

“Asking someone to name their 10 favourite books is simply not fair,” Zimmern wrote to us in an email.

“Books, like music or sunsets are too numerous to choose only 10 from. So I chose 13. Plus, it is simply too tempting for quasi-celebs to create artificially erudite lists that make us sound way more worldly than we really are. I chose this list based on what came to mind sitting on a plane, headed nowhere, in the middle of a weather crisis, wishing I had a different life and thinking of some great travel books. And I had to include some others but they all evoke a place to me. I can also tell you I love reading everything by the prolific Daniel Silva, Michael Connelly, James Lee Burke, Len Deighton, Pat Conroy, Truman Capote, Ken Follet and William Boyd. Their books stack next to my bed like empty wine bottles that you’re afraid to move.”

Here are Zimmern’s recommendations:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.