Andrew Yang announces new 'Move Humanity Forward' organisation amid speculation that he'll run for NYC mayor

Andrew Harnik/AP Andrew Yang

Instead of announcing a run for another office, Andrew Yang is launching a political organisation called Humanity First

According to Yang, the new organisation will promote candidates championing universal basic income and even give some Americans $US1,000 a month.

Yang told the hosts of The View that the outfit has already secured $US3 million in donations to be dolled out in the form of UBI.

Humanity First will also endorse and donate to candidates running on policies that were central to the Yang campaign.

Andrew Yang took less than one month to pivot from his 2020 Democratic primary bid to his latest political venture.

The entrepreneur took to The View on Thursday to reveal Humanity Forward, an organisation aiming to boost voter turnout among the politically disengaged and “champion the main ideas” of the Yang campaign.

Trials of Yang’s flagship Universal Basic Income policy, new media projects, and data privacy advocacy are all on the docket for Yang’s new project.

Candidates endorsing Universal Basic Income and other progressive policies could also enjoy endorsements from the organisation, he added.

Yang said he has already secured $US3 million in pledges to “give away to everyday Americans” in the form of UBI.

“The goal is to build a movement,” Yang said. “So this is going to be a grassroots campaign, or organisation, in the months ahead, and one person who supports Humanity Forward in the month of March will get $US1,000 a month for a full year, just to show that we can make this economy work for us, the people of this country.”

While the organisation will likely serve as Yang’s primary focus in the near term, speculation around future campaigns is growing. The former candidate told a Buzzfeed reporter on Tuesday he’s “looking at” running to be New York City’s next mayor, keeping the possibility alive after he issued a similar hint in February to The New York Times.

He only told the hosts of The View that he was not on the show to talk about running for mayor.

Yang dropped out of the presidential race on February 11 after a disappointing performance in the New Hampshire primary. He has no plans to endorse any of the remaining candidates, but that could change “at any moment,” he told Buzzfeed.

