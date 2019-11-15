Andrew Yang is locking down way more supporters than other non-frontrunners in the 2020 Democratic race

AP Photo/Nati Harnik Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is locking down far more solid supporters at a much faster pace than the other mid-tier Democratic presidential candidates, according to Insider polling.

Over the course of six polls conducted between early September and early November, we determined how many candidates a given respondent would be satisfied with as the nominee.

We then aggregated this by candidate to determine how many candidates the average Yang fan supports, compared to that stat for his rivals.

Yang’s supporters like an average of 5.5 candidates total, the lowest number out of the mid-tier candidates. And seven per cent would be satisfied with just one candidate, Yang himself.

Yang has carved out his own distinct political brand outside the typical confines of party politics – and it’s clearly paid off in his loyal and diverse base of supporters.

To help make sense of where all the 2020 candidates stand, Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll for almost a year.

You can download every poll here, down to the individual respondent data and see the sample size and margin of error for all six of the polls we cite here. (Read more about how the Insider 2020 Democratic primary tracker works).

Over the course of six polls conducted between early September and early November, we determined how many candidates in the field a given respondent would be satisfied with as the nominee. We then aggregated this by candidate to see how each candidate’s fanbase stacked up.

Gretchen Ertl/Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang greets supporters at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. September 7, 2019.

Yang is winning over more supporters than some higher-polling candidates

As these data show, Yang has a big leg up over the rest of the mid-tier candidates when it comes to the loyalty of his supporters, especially compared to his overall polling average.

Yang’s fervent backers, who term themselves the Yang Gang online, have proven themselves to be an incredibly valuable asset as they have powered Yang’s impressive grassroots fundraising and steady rise in Democratic primary polling.

While Yang is running as a Democrat, his never having held elected office or being formally attached to a political party has given him a remarkable amount of latitude to carve out his own distinct political brand outside the typical confines of party politics – and it’s clearly paid off.

Yang has distinguished himself and won over supporters with his signature policy proposal, the Freedom Dividend, would give $US1,000 a month to every American adult in order to help the American economy adapt to the rise of automation and the decline of manufacturing, trucking, and brick-and-mortar retail jobs.

Thanks to the power of the Yang Gang, the outsider candidate brought in a massive haul of $US10 million in 2019’s third fundraising quarter, providing the resources to power his campaign through the next few months in the run-up to the first four primary contests in February.

Yang will be one of the ten candidates on stage for the next Democratic primary debate on November 20 co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post in Atlanta, Georgia. He needs just two more qualifying polls to make the stage for the sixth debate December.

