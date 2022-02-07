Andrew Yang deleted a tweet saying Joe Rogan isn’t racist because he works with Black people all the time

Andrew Yang. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Old shows in which the podcaster Joe Rogan used a racist slur have emerged.

Andrew Yang defended Rogan, saying he “interacts with and works with Black people literally all of the time.”

Yang later apologized for the tweet but said “we should have the capacity to forgive people.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang deleted a tweet in which he defended Joe Rogan, claiming the podcast host couldn’t be racist because he interacts and works with Black people.

“I don’t think Joe Rogan is a racist — the man interacts with and works with black people literally all of the time,” Yang said.

“Do I know black friends of Joe’s who would swear by him? Yes I do,” added Yang, who appeared on Rogan’s show while running for president in 2019.

Yang’s tweet was heavily criticized, with DNC chairman Jaime Harrison tweeting: “Dude… seriously?! You joking right Andrew? Is that now the new defining line… working with folks?!”

Yang, who also unsuccessfully ran for the New York City mayor in 2020, later explained that he deleted the message because it was “wrong headed.”

It “hurt people, which is never my intent,” Yang wrote. “I’m sorry. I’m learning and appreciate those who reached out to express their feelings.”

“I like to believe the best of people — especially if I’ve met and spent time with that person,” wrote Yang. “Sometimes it makes me miss something.”

“I think we should have the capacity to forgive people — whether a podcaster or a mayor — if they mess up. Maybe it’s because I mess up too.”

Rogan, a top-rated Spotify podcast host, is under pressure after a series of interviews emerged in which he uses the N-word. Rogan apologized for the use of the racial slur on Saturday.

Rogan has also been slammed for his history of promoting COVID-19 misinformation, and a series of musicians pulled their music from Spotify in protest at the platform’s continuing to host his show.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told staff in a Sunday memo that he did not “believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”