Andrew Yang defends Dave Chappelle after controversial high school visit, calling him a ‘great guy’ whose ‘obvious positive gesture’ was ignored by the media

Dave Chappelle campaigns for Andrew Yang ahead of the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Andrew Yang defended Dave Chappelle on Friday.

Yang described coverage of Chappelle visiting his high school as “hit job” and “awful.”

Chappelle reportedly clashed with some students and bought 600 Thanksgiving meals for staff and the kids.

Former New York City mayoral candidate and 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang defended comedian Dave Chappelle on Friday over controversy surrounding the stand-up comic reportedly clashing with high school students.

After Politico reported that Chappelle had some tense exchanges with students during a Tuesday visit to his old high school, Yang took to Twitter to describe the coverage as a “press hit job” that ignored the comedian’s philanthropic efforts related to the event.

Recalling Chappelle endorsing him during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Yang tweeted that he’s a “great guy” who went above and beyond to make phone calls for the campaign and hang out with staff.

“The press hit job on his visiting his high school is awful,” Yang tweeted. “Successful alum who fundraises for school returns, speaks to students and gives everyone a free meal for Thanksgiving. But of course in 2021 an obvious positive gesture is framed negatively in the media.”

Chappelle gave out 600 Thanksgiving meals for students and staff as well as tickets to a screening of his forthcoming documentary, according to Politico.

The initial Politico report, which appeared in an edition of the Playbook newsletter, came with a correction by Friday afternoon.

“Correction: This item has been updated to reflect new information regarding the status of an event for Duke Ellington with Chappelle to raise money and rename the school’s theater,” the article now reads.

Ahead of Chappelle’s Tuesday visit — which involved a Q&A with his camera crew in tow, according to students who spoke with Politico — tensions had been building between some of the kids and the famous alumnus, leading to the school cancelling a fundraiser at which he was scheduled to appear.

Before Chappelle was joined on stage by his camera crew, students in the crowd had to put their phones in sealed bags just like attendees at his shows.

One of the students who spoke to Politico said that after the comedian butted heads with members of the audience, several of whom took issue with how he’s handled the backlash to his jokes on transgender people, his “whole tone changed.”

“He was really kind,” the student told Politico. “If [only] he [had] acted that way the whole time. … There was no reason to be mean to us. He was just laughing at kids.”

Chappelle’s spokesperson told Politico that the comedian isn’t holding any grudges against the outspoken students.

“He said these kids deserve an F for forgiveness,” Chappelle’s spokesperson, Carla Sims, told Politico.

“Give them some space to grow,” Sims continued. “They are going to say things that are immature.”