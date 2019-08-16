2020 Democrat Andrew Yang says Trump is 'so fat' and that the only thing Trump could beat him at is an 'eating contest'

Scott Morgan/Reuters Andrew Yang enjoying a corndog at the Iowa State Fair.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang enjoyed plenty of fast food at the Iowa State Fair – but he also ripped into President Donald Trump’s physical fitness.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yang guessed that Trump would pass out after running a quarter of a mile and that he could beat Yang only at being “a slob” and maybe at “an eating contest.”

“Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that,” Yang said, “because he is so fat.”

Yang is running on a unique platform of making major reforms to the US economy, including giving every American adult a $US1,000-a-month universal basic income.

On Saturday, Yang, an entrepreneur and first-time presidential candidate, went on an extended riff on Trump’s health after a forum on gun-violence prevention.

“I can’t be eating crap on the trail too often, because I need to stay in presidential form,” Yang said, adding that no one wants “a president who doesn’t seem like they can run a mile.”

He previously told The New York Times that Kind Bars were his go-to campaign-trail snack.

“I don’t think Donald Trump could run a mile,” he said. “Would you guys enjoy trying to watch Donald Trump run a mile? That would be hysterical. What does that guy weigh, like, 280 or something?”

The Daily Mail noted that Trump weighed 243 pounds in February.

“I say he, like, passes out at, like, the quarter-mile mark,” Yang said.

While Yang’s staff tried to get him back on track, he continued criticising Trump, saying: “I’d challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun. I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?”

He added: “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?”

Yang concluded that Trump could probably beat him at “something that involved, like, trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass – like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that, because he is so fat.”



He added that Trump “might be able to beat me at golf, though I’m told he cheats a lot, so who knows what his true golf ability is.”

Trump, whose real-estate company owns several golf courses around the world, has frequently been said to cheat while playing golf. In April, Rick Reilly published a book titled “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” detailing Trump’s alleged cheating at the game.

Yang is running on a unique platform of making major reforms to the US economy, including giving every American adult a $US1,000-a-month universal basic income. He frequently jokes that as “an Asian man who likes maths,” he is the exact opposite of Trump.

Yang began his presidential campaign as an underdog but became an internet meme sensation last spring. He participated in the first two Democratic debates in June and July and has qualified for the next two rounds in September and October.

