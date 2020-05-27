'3-day weekends are better': Andrew Yang says the US should 'seriously' consider switching to a 4-day workweek to boost people's mental health

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Andrew Yang, founder of Humanity Forward and former US presidential candidate

Andrew Yang says the US should “seriously” consider a 4-day workweek.

Some studies show 4-day workweeks increase worker satisfaction and productivity, and Microsoft’s Japan subsidiary reported a 40% boost in productivity after trialing the change.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased interest in a 4-day work week as companies have been forced to adjust to new circumstances and experiment as more employees work from home.

Andrew Yang – entrepreneur, CNN political commentator, and former US presidential candidate – thinks the US should “seriously” consider transitioning to a 4-day workweek to help boost workers’ mental health and offer more opportunity for those with unique schedules or needs.

“3-Day weekends are better than 2-Day weekends,” Yang said in a Monday tweet. “We should seriously look at 4-day workweeks. Studies show that we would be just as productive. It would create jobs at the margins and improve mental health.”

The concept of a 4-day workweek is not a new one, but it’s gained more traction amid the coronavirus pandemic as companies were required to adapt to new circumstances with more employees working from home, some workers shifting schedules to take care of their families, and some positions transforming entirely.

Yang’s message on Twitter was accompanies by a link to a report by The Washington Post, which highlighted studies indicating workers perform more productively in a 4-day workweek setting and report higher satisfaction in the workplace.

There are some other real-word examples that back this up.

An experiment by Microsoft’s Japan subsidiary tried out a 4-day work week and saw a 40% increase in productivity. And Andrew Barnes, the founder of the New Zealand company Perpetual Garden, transitioned his company to a 4-day work week after finding that it benefited both employees and the company.

Yang is not just a proponent of a 4-day work week because of the reported productivity boost or longer weekend; he also pointed out it creates “jobs at the margins.” In other words, providing more employment for those who may not otherwise have the ability to work a typical 5-day-a-week job.

In addition to a 4-day workweek, Yang supports Universal Basic Income, which was one of the key tenets of his presidential platform. Both are ambitious ideas that draw debate, and both are getting talked about more amid the coronavirus pandemic, aided by the US government’s stimulus relief checks, which some have pointed out is reminiscent of UBI. While legislation for monthly direct relief payments has been explored, the 4-day workweek may be closer to becoming a reality as the pandemic forces companies to be more flexible as unconventional job methods and hours become the norm, according to The Washington Post.

A 4-day workweek could help dissolve some inequalities, such as helping women get a more equal footing in the workplace by helping child care responsibilities to fall more evenly between men and women, the report said. The Washington Post also highlighted how 4-day work weeks are largely up to employers to initiate, therefore there are likely to be jobs that offer the chance for a 4-day work week, while others won’t.

One thing is for certain, however. Companies are already shifting to promising a “remote first” workplace even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with some of the biggest names including Twitter, Square, and Coinbase announcing the change in recent weeks.

