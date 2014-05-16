A Photo Of Top NBA Prospect Andrew Wiggins Jumping Freakishly High

Andrew Wiggins, who’s expected to be one of the first three players taken in the loaded 2014 NBA Draft, is not participating at the NBA Combine.

Instead he’s working out with Peak Performance Project (P3), an athlete training company.

The company posted this insane photo of Wiggins jumping impossibly high this afternoon.

Wiggins is 6’8″ tall and the most athletic player in the draft. There’s no word on what his vertical leap was here, but wow:

