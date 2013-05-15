Andrew Wiggins, The Best High School Basketball Prospect Since LeBron, Is Going To Kansas

Tony Manfred

Canadian basketball phenom Andrew Wiggins has decided to play college ball at Kansas, Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch (the local paper of the town where Wiggins went to high school) reports.

He was also considering Kentucky, Florida State, and North Carolina.

More to come…

