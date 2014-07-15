Andrew Wiggins Throws Down Spin-Move Dunk, Blocks A Shot Out Of Nowhere In Summer League

Andrew Wiggins is the big x-factor for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A relatively quiet freshman year at Kansas saw his draft stock slip below teammate Joel Embiid’s. The Cavs only picked Wiggins No. 1 overall after Embiid, reportedly their preferred option, broke his foot a week before the draft.

Despite the general impression that he is raw and young and limited offensively, Wiggins showed flashes of brilliance at Kansas. He was a dominant defensive player throughout the year, and in early March he dropped 71 points on 24 shots over two games.

If he turns out to be really good right away, Cleveland might deserve all the NBA title buzz they’re getting after the LeBron signing.

Wiggins scored 18 points on 18 shots in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night. He wasn’t exactly efficient, but he displayed his freakish athleticism on multiple occasions.

He came out of nowhere and swatted away a Nerlens Noel shot:

And then he unleashed a spin move and dunk on the other end:

There’s a reason people thought he was the best prospect since LeBron when he came out of high school.

