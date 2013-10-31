18-Year-Old Phenom Andrew Wiggins Dunked An Alley Oop Over A Defender's Back In His Kansas Debut

Kansas freshman Andrew Wiggins is widely considered the best player in the loaded 2014 NBA Draft.

He’s 6’8″ and ridiculously athletic.

Last night he made his college debut in an exhibition game against Pittsburg State, a Division II school. He showed glimpses of why NBA scouts are so high on him, particularly on this alley oop dunk.

He jumped over a defender, got fouled, and still contorted his body to finish the slam.

Here it is in GIF form (via The Score):

And video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.