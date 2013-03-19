This iPad Hacker Just Got 41 Months Of Jail Time

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Weev

Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer, the hacker who notoriously released hundreds of thousands of iPad owners’ email addresses in an effort to call out AT&T’s lax security, has been sentenced to three years and five months of jailtime, to be followed with three years of supervised release.We’ve previously reported on Auernheimer’s hacking, in which he and a compatriot gained access to an AT&T Web server, saved customer email addresses, and released them to Gawker.



Auernheimer plans to appeal; his lawyers argue that AT&T’s Web server was public and unsecured, and hence his sentence would criminalise visiting a website.

He’d previously told Business Insider he expected to go to jail: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of trolling done from a prison cell. I can knock a good one on Western civilisation just by writing letters.”

