MOLAR CITY: Welcome To The Mexican Town Crawling With US Tourists Who Need Root Canals

For Americans looking to mix in a little dental work with their vacations, there is no better place than Vicente Guerrero, a small Mexican border town better known by its nickname: Los Algodones (translation: Molar City).

Mexico is a top destination for so-called medical tourists from the United States who go South of the Border for significantly cheaper dental work, eyeglasses, plastic surgery, and prescription drugs. In Los Algodones, some 350 dentists work within a few blocks of the city center, NPR recently reported.

Photographer Andrew Waits recently headed down to the town for a day to figure out why it has become a bustling medical mecca.

Waits shared a number of the photos with us here, and you can check out the rest at his website.

