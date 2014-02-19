These Are The Kinds Of People Who Live On The Road In America [PHOTOS]

One day, photographer Andrew Waits‘s aunt and uncle dropped everything, bought an RV, and headed out to live on the road. Four years later, they haven’t once looked back.

Intrigued by what drove them to seek such an unconventional life, Waits began meeting and photographing people in his hometown of Seattle and later all along the West coast who had made the decision to turn their vehicle — vans, trucks, RVs, and compact cars — into their home.

Waits shared some of the photos and stories here (and you can see many more at his website).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.