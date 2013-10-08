Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest Is On John Hancock's Side In His Court Battle With Mum Gina Rinehart

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest. Photo: Getty Images

Mining billionaire and Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has signed an affidavit in support of Gina Rinehart’s son John Hancock.

Hancock is involved in a legal dispute, seeking to have his mother replaced as trustee of a multi-billion fund. And according to the AFR, Twiggy has said he supported Hancock taking over the role.

The case was set to go before the NSW Supreme Court today, but lawyers said a last-minute proposal had been made for a replacement, and we’re still waiting to see whether that is accepted or rejected.

Read more here.

Now read: Ex-Leighton Execs Have Quit Their Current Jobs After They Were Linked To A Bribery Scandal



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.