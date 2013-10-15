Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest Is Giving The University of Western Australia $65 Million

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest. Photo: Getty Images

Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola are giving $65 million to the University of Western Australia, in the largest ever donation in Australian history.

According to the Fin, $50 million will be used to fund 25 international PhD students and six post-graduate researchers a year. Once they graduate they will be known as Forrest scholars and fellows.

The remaining $15 million will be used to build somewhere for them to live near the university, with the building to be called Forrest Hall.

“We want to bring into Australia the world’s leading academic talent in a number of post-graduate fields in a way that will benefit the students and the institutions alike,” Forrest said in the article.

“We hope this is simply the beginning of Australia, and especially Western Australia, being able to leverage its many advantages to a much greater extent in terms of academic research.”

The official announcement is expected to be made at an event on Tuesday evening.

