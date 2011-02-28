Andrew Sullivan Leaving Atlantic For NEWSBEAST

Andrew Sullivan is leaving the Atlantic for Tina Brown’s Newsbeast.



From Michael Calderone‘s Twitter: “Andrew Sullivan leaving Atlantic for Newsweek/ Daily Beast — will start blog there in April.”

This is quite the score for Tina Brown, and quite the loss for the Atlantic — Sullivan’s blog accounts for a 1/4 of the Atlantic’s traffic. And would likely be much bigger news on Twitter if it hadn’t landed in the midst of the Oscar’s opening (first-ever Oscar night newsdump?).

Sullivan, who abruptly (ish…he was there for a year) left Time for the Atlantic back in early 2007, was the cornerstone of the Atlantic’s online blogging network, and can be credited with much of its (now huge) success.

Presumably Brown is hoping he will provide the same appeal, and built-in audience at Newsbeast.

Update: The money quote from Tina’s post on the move: “[Sullivan] has built one of the most devoted followings on the web,1.2 million unique visitors a month, 82 per cent of them bookmarked.” Tina is banking on those bookmarks being re-routed to the Beast, and considering the traffic Sullivan brought to the Atlantic with his move there, she is right to do so.

Interestingly, the news was broken on Twitter by Sullivan’s Atlantic colleague Josh Green. Thus far there is no mention on Sullivan’s blog The Daily Dish, though his last post was less than an hour ago. Presumably a long explanation is in the works.

[Update] From Sullivan’s post (which sounds similar in tone to his Time farewell post):

The Dish is moving! In April, we’ll be joining The Daily Beast….But there are some opportunities you just can’t let pass by. The chance to be part of a whole new experiment in online and print journalism, in the Daily Beast and Newsweek adventure, is just too fascinating and exciting a challenge to pass up. And to work with media legends, Barry Diller and Tina Brown, and with the extraordinary businessmen Sidney Harman and Stephen Colvin, is the opportunity of a lifetime.

And from Tina:

I am thrilled to share the news that Andrew Sullivan is bringing his trailblazing journalism to The Daily Beast. Andrew almost single-handedly defined the political blog and has been refining it as a form of journalism in real time nearly every day for the past decade….

Starting in early April, Andrew’s blog will occupy a new channel on The Daily Beast, and its continual updates will of course be billboarded on the site’s homepage. As versatile and powerful in print as he is online, Andrew will also become a contributor to Newsweek magazine. Our advertising team has attracted an unprecedented 74 major online ad campaigns in one year, and it will also sell The Dish’s ad inventory.

