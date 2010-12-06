Andrew Sullivan Blows His Top: 'Irresponsible' GOP Wants To Keep Economy Bad So They Can Get Back To Power

If today’s Sunday shows were any measure, Obama’s best shot at redemption between now and 2012 is a full-on focus on the deficit with some attention paid to the apparent lack of GOP cooperation therein.



A number of talking heads today, including Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, speculated it would be at the centre of Obama’s State of the Union address next month.

Though likely (for better or worse, depending) in a slightly less strident tone than Andrew Sullivan took on the Chris Matthews Show this morning.

Can I point out a terrific irony that we’ve just gone through and election where the Republicans campaigned day in and day out about the debt and now we find out after the election that they’re the least willing to tackle it. [It’s] pure, utter cynicism. All they’re trying to do is keep this economy bad, and keep nailing that to Obama — and by the way he’s not responsible for most of it — so that they can get back to power. They have no interest in solving this country’s debt problems or fiscal problems. They are the most irresponsible political party I’ve seen in forever.

Amusing side note: At some point in the middle of this rant Chris Matthews interrupted and offered himself up as the voice of balance. Video below.



