Fired Prosecutor Ordered To Pay $4.5 Million For Launching Blog Targeted At Gay Student

Andrew Shirvell

Photo: CNN

A federal jury has ordered an ex-state prosecutor to pay $4.5 million for relentlessly attacking the University of Michigan’s first openly gay student body president on his personal blog.The verdict against ex-assistant attorney general Andrew Shirvell came after a more than year-long court battle over his blog targeted specifically at former University of Michigan president, Chris Armstrong, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday.



That blog, “Chris Armstrong Watch,” called its namesake “Satan’s representative on the student assembly” and a “privileged pervert,” according to Detroit Free Press.

Armstrong became student body president in 2010, provoking the ire of Shirvell for his stance on gender-neutral bathrooms and gay marriage.

In October 2010, Michigan’s Department of the Attorney General opened an investigation into Shirvell’s bizarre behaviour. The department issued this scathing report, finding he had showed up at Armstrong’s house at 1:30 a.m., followed university students, and used a state computer for his own political commentary.

Shirvell—who has no job and represented himself—claims the jury’s verdict violates his free speech rights and says he’ll take the case all the way up to the Supreme Court if he has to.

