This Photo Of A Bloody Blackhawks Player Celebrating The Stanley Cup Is The Definitive Image Of The NHL Playoffs

Philip Johnson
Andrew Shaw Bloody Face Stanley Cup

That’s Chicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Shaw celebrating his team’s Stanley Cup Championship last night in Boston.

An occasional goal-scorer and incessant agitator, Shaw displayed phenomenal toughness when he returned to the ice stitched up after taking this slap shot to the face in the first period:

The 21-year-old winger’s stitches were separating during the game but Shaw refused to head back to the locker room for more work. 

The Hawks won 3-2 in an incredible comeback.

