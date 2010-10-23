"Andrew Shafter" Gets Bumped For "A. Mincer" On The List Of The Top Bloomberg Names

Apparently some guy from HSBC has updated the list of “Best Bloomberg Names,” that first circulated years ago.There are some noteworthy additions, including the fact that A. Mincer replaces Andrew Shafter at #17 best name.
We got a copy of the list in an email which apparently people have been circulating around.
The new and updated list is on the right. The only changes we made were to highlight the new names to note the names they replaced from the old list (on the left), which you can see by clicking here.
(We have no idea what “CRUNCHED” means.)
1. KIKUKO TAKENOSHITA — > 1. KIKUKO TAKENOSHITA
2. MATTHEW WANK –> 2. MATTHEW WANK
3. CHRISTOPHER FISTER –> 3. CHRISTOPHER FISTER
4. GUSTAVO CUNTO –> 4. GUSTAVO CUNTO
5. ROSEMARY NOBBE –> 5. ROSEMARY NOBBE
6. CHETAN DIKSHIT –> 6. CHETAN DIKSHIT
7. DARIO DIKLIC –> 7. DARIO DIKLIC
8. EDWARD TITTMAN –> 8. EDWARD TITTMAN
9. DIANE BEAVER –> 9. DIANE BEAVER
10. DAVID MORON –> 10. TARQUIN BALDWIN
11. FABIENNE CRETIN –> 11. FABIENNE CRETIN
12. DONNA BUMGARDNER –> 12. DONNA BUMGARDNER
13. GERHARD SPANKA –> 13. ? (There was no #13 in the email we got)
14. GINGER SEAMAN –> 14. GINGER SEAMAN
15. KAREN ARSOLA –> 15. KAREN ARSOLA
16. LUDGER POOS –> 16. BUM SUK POO
17. ANDREW SHAFTER –> 17. A. MINCER
18. FUKKY TANTANG –> 18. FUKKY TANTANG
19. WAN KIM –> 19. WAN KIM
20. ALEXANDRA SUKMAWATI –> 20. ALEXANDRA SUKMAWATI
21. WING MAN –> 21. WING MAN
22. DOROTHY CHUNDA –> 22. DOROTHY CHUNDA
23. DIK BLEWITT –> 23. DIK BLEWITT
24. JOHN KOKKINIAS –> 24. JOHN KOKKINIAS (CRUNCHED)
25. ROSS SMELLIE –> 25. ROSS SMELLIE (CRUNCHED)
* For background on Cool Sze, click here.
