"Andrew Shafter" Gets Bumped For "A. Mincer" On The List Of The Top Bloomberg Names

Apparently some guy from HSBC has updated the list of “Best Bloomberg Names,” that first circulated years ago.There are some noteworthy additions, including the fact that A. Mincer replaces Andrew Shafter at #17 best name.



We got a copy of the list in an email which apparently people have been circulating around.

The new and updated list is on the right. The only changes we made were to highlight the new names to note the names they replaced from the old list (on the left), which you can see by clicking here.

(We have no idea what “CRUNCHED” means.)

1. KIKUKO TAKENOSHITA — > 1. KIKUKO TAKENOSHITA 2. MATTHEW WANK –> 2. MATTHEW WANK 3. CHRISTOPHER FISTER –> 3. CHRISTOPHER FISTER 4. GUSTAVO CUNTO –> 4. GUSTAVO CUNTO 5. ROSEMARY NOBBE –> 5. ROSEMARY NOBBE 6. CHETAN DIKSHIT –> 6. CHETAN DIKSHIT 7. DARIO DIKLIC –> 7. DARIO DIKLIC 8. EDWARD TITTMAN –> 8. EDWARD TITTMAN 9. DIANE BEAVER –> 9. DIANE BEAVER 10. DAVID MORON –> 10. TARQUIN BALDWIN 11. FABIENNE CRETIN –> 11. FABIENNE CRETIN 12. DONNA BUMGARDNER –> 12. DONNA BUMGARDNER 13. GERHARD SPANKA –> 13. ? (There was no #13 in the email we got) 14. GINGER SEAMAN –> 14. GINGER SEAMAN 15. KAREN ARSOLA –> 15. KAREN ARSOLA 16. LUDGER POOS –> 16. BUM SUK POO 17. ANDREW SHAFTER –> 17. A. MINCER 18. FUKKY TANTANG –> 18. FUKKY TANTANG 19. WAN KIM –> 19. WAN KIM 20. ALEXANDRA SUKMAWATI –> 20. ALEXANDRA SUKMAWATI 21. WING MAN –> 21. WING MAN 22. DOROTHY CHUNDA –> 22. DOROTHY CHUNDA 23. DIK BLEWITT –> 23. DIK BLEWITT 24. JOHN KOKKINIAS –> 24. JOHN KOKKINIAS (CRUNCHED) 25. ROSS SMELLIE –> 25. ROSS SMELLIE (CRUNCHED) * For background on Cool Sze, click here.

