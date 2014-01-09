Police Say Man With 48 Bombs Also Had Top Secret Clearance, Guns, A Vest, And Blueprints

A man caught speeding with 48 bombs in his car also had a remote detonating device, guns, and military base schematics and was on an 85 mph b-line toward a U.S. Navy SEALs training facility, Police tell Laura Arenschield

of the Columbus Dispatch.

Andrew Scott Boguslawski, 43, was in a 70 mph zone and law enforcement caught up with him on New Years Eve, pulled him over, and eventually arrested him.

Now Boguslawski, who works as a trainer at the Indiana training facility for Navy SEALs, is under suspicion for potential terrorist aspirations.

“I think there is a significant risk to the public,” Assistant Madison County Prosecutor Nick Adkins told reporters, explaining the million dollar bond. “Until we can sort through the facts of this case and what we have here and what his intent was, it is necessary to keep the public safe.”

Here’s where things get weird: Boguslawski’s day job is as a groundskeeper for an urban training ground that SEALs use to prep for deployments at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in south-central Indiana; incidentally, the same facility he appeared to be heading straight toward.

That’s not all, Boguslawski is a specialist in the Army National Guard, where he works as an intelligence analyst and holds a compartmentalized Top Secret security clearance.

Popular military satirist Doctrine Man took to his fan page to ask the obvious, “Who vetted this guy?”

Specialist isn’t the highest of ranks though, and the reality is that Boguslawski was probably privy to very little information during his tenure with the Army.

As if things could get any weirder, he lists Pin Whua Kuan Kung Fu and Fencing ahead of security and intelligence on a job website.

Coming off the horrific shootings at the Navy Yard in D.C., the last thing the military needs is another suspected lunatic looking to harm innocents and hailing from within the ranks.

