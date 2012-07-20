Peter Schiff's Brother, Who Said His $350K Salary Isn't Enough, Just Bought A $1.23 Million Condo

Photo: Russia Today screengrab

Andrew Schiff, who works for broker-dealer Euro Pacific Capital and is the brother of Peter Schiff (the firm’s founder), has finally had his dream of owning a bigger apartment with a dishwasher come true just months after complaining his $350,000 salary wasn’t enough for his New York lifestyle, the New York Observer’s Kim Velsey reports. Today he’s the proud new owner of a 1,688 square-foot four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo complete with a dishwasher (woo-hoo!) at 35 Woodhull Street in the Columbia Street Waterfront District of Brooklyn, the report said.



He told the Observer that he had been saving for 10 years to make the down payment.

Schiff ended up getting the condo for $1.23 million, the report said. It was listed for $1.29 million and sold about five weeks ago, according to StreetEasy.com.

Earlier this year, Schiff caused quite a stir when he was featured in a Bloomberg News story about lower bonuses on Wall Street.

Back in February, Schiff, who is the director of marketing for Euro Pacific, complained to Bloomberg’s Max Abelson that his $350,000/year salary wasn’t enough to pay his kids’ private school tuition, his summer rental and his hope to move out of his 1,200 square-foot Brooklyn duplex.

Speaking of that old duplex, Schiff who Bloomberg says qualifies for the upper 1% of income in the U.S., whined that he had to do his dishes by hand.

From Bloomberg:

“I can’t imagine what I’m going to do,” Schiff said. “I’m crammed into 1,200 square feet. I don’t have a dishwasher. We do all our dishes by hand.”

He wants 1,800 square feet — “a room for each kid, three bedrooms, maybe four,” he said. “Imagine four bedrooms. You have the luxury of a guest room, how crazy is that?”

That’s not the case anymore.

Check out images of his new digs below courtesy of Trulia.

Photo: Trulia

Photo: Trulia

Photo: Trulia

