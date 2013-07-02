Check Out Andrew Ross Sorkin's Summer Reading List

Finance books aren’t usually considered a good beach read.



But according to New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, a solid Wall Street page turner can be just what you need to get you through summer vacation.

This morning he published his “essential Wall Street summer reading list in Dealbook,” from dramatic narratives to meaty economic history.

There are 13 books on the list, we’ve listed about half. For the rest, head to NYT>

1. “Den of Thieves” by James Stewart

“The book is a masterful look at the insider trading scandals and greed on Wall Street of the late 1980s and mirrors much of the current narrative with a colourful cast of characters,” writes Sorkin.

2. “Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco” by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar

Be embarrassed if you haven’t read this absolute classic already — about the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco.

3. “Liar’s Poker” by Michael Lewis

“Liar’s Poker” charts through Lewis’s time as a trader at Salomon Brothers.

4. “The Informant” by Kurt Eichenwald

Sorkin calls this book, about the Archer Daniels Midland price-fixing scandal, underappreciated. “The book reads like a John Grisham thriller that just happens to be true and happens to be about business,” he writes.



5. “Indecent Exposure” by David McClintick

“A rollicking good read about a Hollywood scandal and the ultimate boardroom power struggle at Columbia Pictures,” Sorkin writes.

6. “Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World” by Liaquat Ahamed

For a good Fed read, pick this one up. Ahamed won the Pulitzer Prize for his book about the runup to the Great Depression. It’s also a favourite book of Ben Bernanke and Tim Geithner, according to Sorkin.

7. “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman

Sorkin calls this “a seminal work that helped frame a long and heated debate about capitalism versus socialism that is still at the heart of the American discussion of the economy and politics.”

8. “The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the 20-First Century” by Tom Friedman

Friedman, Sorkin’s colleague at the Times, “changed the way we think about global business, competitiveness and the implication for far-flung economies, governments, education and more.”

Read the full piece at The New York Times>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.