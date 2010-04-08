Andrew Ross Sorkin's Hot Hollywood Wishlist For HBO's 'Too Big To Fail' Movie

How would Andrew Ross Sorkin like to cast it? Find out here.

HBO recently bought the rights to Andrew Ross Sorkin‘s best-selling book, “Too Big To Fail.”Today the New York Times columnist appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to name off the Hollywood stars he wants cast as Ben Bernanke, Tim Geithner, and the rest of the Wall Street characters in his book.



Though some of his choices seem lofty for an HBO movie, actors are getting used to shrinking salaries, so they just may go for it.

