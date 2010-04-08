Andrew Ross Sorkin's Hot Hollywood Wishlist For HBO's 'Too Big To Fail' Movie

Lauren Hatch
Andrew Ross SorkinHow would Andrew Ross Sorkin like to cast it? Find out here.

HBO recently bought the rights to Andrew Ross Sorkin‘s best-selling book, “Too Big To Fail.”Today the New York Times columnist appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to name off the Hollywood stars he wants cast as Ben Bernanke, Tim Geithner, and the rest of the Wall Street characters in his book.

Though some of his choices seem lofty for an HBO movie, actors are getting used to shrinking salaries, so they just may go for it.

See the hot Hollywood Stars Sorkin wants for the “Too Big To Fail” HBO movie >

Jamie Dimon Choice No. 1: Richard Gere

Jamie Dimon Choice No. 2: George Clooney

Jamie Dimon Choice No. 3: Josh Brolin

Ben Bernanke Choice No. 1: Ben Kingsley

Ben Bernanke Choice No. 2: Richard Schiff

Erin Callan Choice No. 1: Holly Hunter

Erin Callan Choice No. 2: Vera Farmiga

Sheila Bair Choice No. 1: Kathy Bates

Sheila Bair Choice No. 2: Louise Fletcher

Tim Geithner Top Choice: Hugh Grant

Barney Frank Top Choice: Jerry Van Dyke

Lloyd Blankfein Choice No. 1: The Tom Cruise From Tropic Thunder

Lloyd Blankfein Choice No. 2: Paul Giamatti

Lloyd Blankfein Choice No. 3: Harrison Ford

Watch Sorkin And The CNBC Crew Make Their Cast Choices

Who else should be in the movie?

Think you have better ideas?

Let us know who should be part of the cast in the comments below.

Also, speaking of new media stars like Andrew...

Don't miss:

Meet 25 Media Stars Who Leaped From Old Media To New Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.