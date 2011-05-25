Andrew Ross Sorkin: I Was Worried That "Too Big To Fail" Would Be Sexed Up Or Hollywoodized As A Movie

It’s finally here: the movie adaptation of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big To Fail premiered on HBO, and it is “terrific.” But did the author’s voice get lost in the production?



“As a writer toiling away in the middle of the night on a project like this, not knowing if anyone is going to read your book except your mother, the fact that they turned this into a movie with this all star cast is unbelievable,” says Andrew Ross Sorkin in an exclusive interview with Business Insider.

“I went into the process I think worried – as I imagine most writers would be – that it would be sexed up and hollywoodized in some other way.”

Watch the video below to find out what Sorkin really thinks of the movie adaptation of his book.

Watch the full interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

