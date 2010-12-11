US

Will The New York Times Paywall Be A Disaster?

William Wei

Andrew Ross Sorkin believes that the coming online paywall for the New York Times will not lead to disaster.

Counter-point by Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau: “The history of newspaper paywalls is littered with disasters.”

Watch and weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments below.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, Anika Anand

