THE ANDREW ROSS SORKIN STORY: How The NYT Superstar And Best-Selling Author Of "Too Big To Fail" Got His Big Break

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book-turned-movie Too Big To Fail premieres tonight on HBO.



So this seemed a good time to invite Andrew in for a chat. After a quick game of ping-pong in our kitchen this morning, he sat down with me to discuss several topics, including:

the movie adaptation of his work (he likes it!),

the state of Wall Street today (it’s boring), and

his rise to success (inspiring).

If you’ve ever wondered how to get a job at the New York Times–or any other legendary company–Mr. Sorkin’s story will show you the way…

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

