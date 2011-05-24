THE ANDREW ROSS SORKIN STORY: How The NYT Superstar And Best-Selling Author Of "Too Big To Fail" Got His Big Break

Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book-turned-movie Too Big To Fail premieres tonight on HBO.
So this seemed a good time to invite Andrew in for a chat. After a quick game of ping-pong in our kitchen this morning, he sat down with me to discuss several topics, including:
- the movie adaptation of his work (he likes it!),
- the state of Wall Street today (it’s boring), and
- his rise to success (inspiring).
If you’ve ever wondered how to get a job at the New York Times–or any other legendary company–Mr. Sorkin’s story will show you the way…
This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >
And Don’t Miss…
• Tim O’Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game
• LivingSocial Instant Is A Game Changer In The Daily Deals Space
• FIRST JOBS: LivingSocial CEO Was Selling Candy At 400% Markup
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.