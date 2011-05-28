How Andrew Ross Sorkin Started His Career At "Inside Edition" And Hustled His Way Into The New York Times

Before he became a superstar reporter for the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin was an intern at Inside Edition during the summer of OJ Simpson and when Bill O’Reilly was host.



That was in high school. You know what else Andrew Ross Sorkin did in high school? He was assigned a story to write for the New York Times that opened the door to greater things in the near future.

Watch our interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin to find out more about his illustrious career and how he got to where he is today.

Watch the full interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin here >

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >

And Don’t Miss…

• Is Reckless Risk-Taking A Crime?

• Andrew Ross Sorkin: I Was Worried That “Too Big Too Fail” Would Be Sexed Up Or Hollywoodized As A Movie



• THE ANDREW ROSS SORKIN STORY: How The NYT Superstar And Best-Selling Author Of “Too Big To Fail” Got His Big Break

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.