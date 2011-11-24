Andrew Ross Sorkin Reveals What He Reads At The Gym And His favourite Twitter Account

Photo: Business Insider
Financial wizman (and journalist) Andrew Ross Sorkin recently shared with the Atlantic Wire how he consumes news and entertainment media. And as expected of the New York Times columnist and Squawk Box anchor, it’s quite a boatload. Before we give you the whole list (it’s long), here’s what we found most interesting from the exchange:
- He reads Us Weekly at the gym
- He has two Twitter accounts, one is his very public @andrewrsorkin, the other is a private account that that he uses as a filter to get an “uncluttered view” of news, so he doesn’t follow as many people
- He reads Business Insider!
- He’s an avid reader of productivity blogs in his free time
- His favourite Twitter account is NPR Marketplace journalist Heidi Moore’s @moorehn
- He’s an Entourage fan
- Checking The Daily Show and Colbert Report is part of his morning routine
And here’s a breakdown of his media habits:
- Upon waking up: Check email and RSS feed
- On the way to work at CNBC: New York Times (front page, business, op-ed), Wall Street Journal (front page, Market place, Money & Investing, op-eds), Financial Times op-eds, New York Post, Drudge Report, Huffington Post homepage, CNBC.com’s middle column, The Daily Show, Colbert Report, ESPN.com, DealBook
- Before Squawk Box: Flip between World Wide Exchange and Way Too Early
- On the way to the NYT: NYT’s Economix, WSJ’s Marketbeat and Deal Journal, FT’s Alphaville, CNBC, Bloomberg, Romenesko, TVNewser, DealBreaker, BreakingViews, WaPo’s WonkBook, The Drudge Report
- Magazines: Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, New Yorker, Fortune, Bloomberg Business Week, Esquire, GQ, Men’s Health, Us Weekly
- TV: Charlie Rose, Meet the Press, 60 Minutes, NBC’s Nightly News, The Chris Matthews Show, Morning Joe, American Morning, Entourage, Bill Maher’s Real Time on-demand
- Productivity blogs: Lifehacker, Lifehack, The Energy Project, blog of Tim Ferriss (author of 4 Hour Work Week)
Now here’s our question: When do you sleep, Mr. Sorkin?
