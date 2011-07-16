Andrew Ross Sorkin Is The New Anchor Of CNBC's 'Squawk Box'

TVNewser is reporting that Andrew Ross Sorkin will be the new anchor of CNBC’s morning show ‘Squawk Box.’



Sorkin, one the NYT’s star reporters and head of its Dealbook site, is a frequent contributor to MSNBC’s Morning Joe and various CNBC shows.

Earlier this week CBNC announced its new “Squawk on the Street” line-up including former Squawk Box-er Carl Quintanilla and Melissa Lee.

According to the memo CNBC sent out, Sorkin won’t be leaving the NYT, instead he will continue to write columns for the NYT and oversee Dealbook along with his CNBC morning duties, which as Felix Salmon notes, could be tricky. For example, when Sorkin gets a big scoop where does it go? NYT or CNBC?

Also? When does the man plan to sleep?

Here is the memo CNBC SVP Nik Deogan sent to staff.

Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Carl Quintanilla made Squawk Box must-watch television thanks to their chemistry, creativity and, above all, content expertise. Every morning, Squawk distills oceans of information on global markets, companies and politics so that the nation’s most affluent and influential viewers can start their day smarter.

While Squawk Box has been a powerful brand since inception, the Squawk team, both on the air and behind the scenes, has elevated its game since the beginning of the financial crisis. Squawk Box delivers great guest hosts, big interviews and scoops every day.

Replacing Carl on Squawk Box is no easy task, but we are thrilled to announce that Andrew Ross Sorkin is joining the CNBC team to co-host Squawk Box every morning with Joe and Becky. As a CNBC contributor, Andrew has long been an extended member of both the CNBC and Squawk families, and we’re pleased he will now be a part of our morning team.

Through his articles and columns, his book “Too Big to Fail,” and his appearances on CNBC and elsewhere, he has proven to be one of the premier financial journalists in the country. Andrew will continue to write his widely read column for The New York Times, which has an online partnership with CNBC, as well as help oversee DealBook, the online news site he founded.

In addition, I am proud to announce two promotions within the Squawk Box production team. Anne Tironi, who has been producing the 6am hour of Squawk Box for the past five years, has been promoted to Senior Producer in charge of morning production.

Rob Contino, the current producer of the 8am hour of Squawk Box, has been promoted to Senior Producer in charge of the program’s afternoon and overnight production. They will report to Executive Producer Matt Quayle. Please join me in welcoming Andrew aboard and congratulating Anne and Rob on their new roles.

