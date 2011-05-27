Andrew Ross Sorkin: Bubbles Are Not Preventable, And It's The Government's Responsibility To Mitigate Them

Andrew Ross Sorkin tells us that he thinks bubbles are “a part of the [financial] system.” He goes on to say that it’s the government’s responsibility to mitigate them.



Watch our video interview with the best-selling author of Too Big To Fail to find out why Sorkin thinks bubbles are inevitable.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

