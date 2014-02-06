Andrew Robb To Lead Australia's Trade Mission To China In April

Andrew Robb / Getty

The Australian Government has invited CEOs, MDs and other senior business leaders to apply to join federal trade and investment minister Andrew Robb on a week-long mission to China in April.

The four-day “Australia Week in China” program begins in Shanghai on Tuesday 8 April, with Austrade seeking seeking expressions of interest until 14 February.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott previously indicated that he would lead a Chinese trade mission but his involvement in the Austrade program has yet to be confirmed.

Abbott is expected to visit China, Japan and South Korea with Australian state premiers in April; a spokesperson said he would “absolutely be taking a delegation of business leaders to China”, with the timing of the visit and makeup of his group to be “announced in due course”.

Austrade’s four-day program features dedicated, sector-specific streams for agribusiness, consumer, education, finance, food and beverage, health and senior living, mining, technology, and urban planning executives.

Delegates are to meet their own transport and accommodation costs although official events will be free of charge. An agency spokesperson said Minister Robb’s likely leadership indicated that it was “a big, important mission”.

Prime Minister Abbott led about 15 Australian CEOs – including bank bosses Ian Narev and Mike Smith – on a last-minute trip to Jakarta last October.

