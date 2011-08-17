Meet The Private Equity CEO Who's In Talks For His Own Reality Show

Andrew Nikou

Photo: YouTube

Private equity executive, Andrew Nikou, is apparently in talks for his own television show, PEHub reported citing an unnamed source.Nikou is the CEO and founder of Los Angeles-based OpenGate Capital — a private equity firm best known for its takeover of TV Guide. He is also reportedly working with a production company to pitch a show that will be focused on “issues surrounding private equity and the economy.”



OK so that doesn’t sound nearly as fun as the leather loving, PE vixen, Lynn Tilton’s reality television show, “Diva of Distressed” that was cancelled by Sundance back in May.

Here are the details of Nikou’s show.

From PEHub:

“It’s not clear whether the reality show will be a competition, or what the prize will be, or if there will be a prize. Instead, Nikou will be mentoring companies — entrepreneurs and small businesses with revenue of $20 million to $25 million — and helping them grow their businesses. The show is geared as a combination of “Undercover Boss” meets “The Apprentice,” I’m told.”

So who’s Nikou? He was born in Vancouver, Canada and grew up in the United States. Nikou studied finance at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business, according to his bio. He’s previously worked for Platinum Equity and the Patent and licence Exchange.

His bio also states that he “is currently working on establishing OpenGate Capital’s entertainment and media department.”

Nikou could not immediately be reached for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.