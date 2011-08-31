UK Minister Accidentally Reveals To The Cameras A Controversial Report On Afghanistan

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Britain’s ruthless paparazzi just photographed another top-secret document as Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell walked out of a meeting.The Daily Mail has more:



Andrew Mitchell was photographed clutching a confidential briefing paper saying Hamid Karzai’s decision to step down would improve the country’s prospects ‘very significantly’.

In a humiliating blunder the International Development Secretary inadvertently displayed the file, marked ‘Protect – Policy’, as he left a meeting at No 10.

Daily Mail also has photos.

Previously assistant commissioner Bob Quick was photographed with sensitive terror documents, as have other UK politicians.

