UK Minister Accidentally Reveals To The Cameras A Controversial Report On Afghanistan

Britain’s ruthless paparazzi just photographed another top-secret document as Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell walked out of a meeting.The Daily Mail has more:
Andrew Mitchell was photographed clutching a confidential briefing paper saying Hamid Karzai’s decision to step down would improve the country’s prospects ‘very significantly’.
In a humiliating blunder the International Development Secretary inadvertently displayed the file, marked ‘Protect – Policy’, as he left a meeting at No 10.
Daily Mail also has photos.
Previously assistant commissioner Bob Quick was photographed with sensitive terror documents, as have other UK politicians.
