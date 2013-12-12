Andrew McCutchen Proposed To His Girlfriend On 'Ellen'

Major League Baseball Andrew McCutchen proposes to his girlfriend on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen was a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today and surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her during the show.

Ellen DeGeneres, clearly in on the surprise, started the interview by asking the reigning National League MVP if he was dating anybody. At that point, McCutchen showed a video he had prepared and then brought his girlfriend up on stage.

Here is video of the proposal.



