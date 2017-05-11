The new acting FBI director is currently under investigation himself

The man who’s replaced fired FBI Director James Comey has been heralded by department leaders for his long career investigating organised crime and domestic terrorism.

But the fallout from the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state may still damage the credibility of Andrew McCabe, the acting director set to replace Comey until a successor can be appointed.

Earlier this year, the department’s inspector general announced a probe of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Among the points of inquiry, the inspector general promised to focus on whether McCabe should have recused himself from the case because of his family’s political ties.

Before being promoted to deputy director, McCabe’s wife Jill took money from Clinton ally and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee while running for state senate.

The Washington Post noted that McCabe alerted a department ethics official at the time of the donation.

McCabe has occasionally found himself in the center of criticism from across the political spectrum.

Earlier this year, McCabe told Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus that a New York Times report about the FBI’s examination of the campaign’s ties to Russia was inaccurate, prompting Priebus to ask whether the FBI would rebut the story in a briefing to reporters. Some Democrats criticised the White House for attempting to pressure the FBI to speak out during an ongoing investigation.

Still, its not clear that the inspector general’s probe will conclude any time close to McCabe’s tenure as acting leader.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who has advised the president throughout his campaign and administration, said Tuesday that the new FBI head would be appointed within days.

