"Before I Was A Billionaire..." (Videos Of Groupon CEO Andrew Mason From His Starving Artist Days)

Groupon is supposedly having a board meeting today to figure out whether it should take Google’s $6 billion offer. (Yes!)



In the meantime, here are a couple of videos we found in Groupon founder/CEO Andrew Mason’s YouTube archive, back when he was a starving artist. (The New York Times has a couple more recent videos.)

First, here he is playing Brahms on his piano, from 2008 (he studied music at Northwestern, so he’s actually good).



And here he is pretending to walk down stairs and go down an elevator, also from 2008.



