Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Is Selling His Hip Chicago Penthouse For $US1.2 Million [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Andrew mason chicago loftChicago Properties Group/Business Insider

Ousted Groupon CEO Andrew Mason seems to be severing all ties to Chicago. According to Curbed, he’s listing his three-level penthouse loft for $US1.2 million.

The loft is large by city standards, with three bedrooms and 3,300 square feet of space in a building in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighbourhood. It even has its own rooftop deck with a pool.

After being fired by the company in February 2013, Mason moved to San Francisco, recorded a full-length album, and sold his other Chicago property, a five-bedroom mansion in Evanston, Ill. The loft represents his last connection to the city where he founded Groupon.

The building is on Ohio Street in Ukrainian Village, to the west of Chicago's downtown.

It has exposed brick walls.

The living room has comfortable seating arranged around a fireplace.

The master bedroom is located on the penthouse's first level.

A gorgeous light fixture is a highlight in the master bath.

There's a second bedroom just down the hall.

And a third bedroom next to that one.

A small work area is hidden below the stairs.

Upstairs, the kitchen has tons of storage space and a beautifully open design.

Here's a look at where you could enjoy your meals.

For smaller gatherings, there's this area on the landing upstairs.

This would be a great place to screen movies with friends.

The space is gorgeous, with huge windows to let in the sun.

And here's one of the property's two private decks.

You get great views of the Chicago skyline from up here.

Now see where another former CEO makes his home.

A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Incredible 'Star Trek' House For $US35 Million (PHOTOS) »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.