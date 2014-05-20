Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Is Selling His Hip Chicago Penthouse For $US1.2 Million [PHOTOS]

Ousted Groupon CEO Andrew Mason seems to be severing all ties to Chicago. According to Curbed, he’s listing his three-level penthouse loft for $US1.2 million.

The loft is large by city standards, with three bedrooms and 3,300 square feet of space in a building in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighbourhood. It even has its own rooftop deck with a pool.

After being fired by the company in February 2013, Mason moved to San Francisco, recorded a full-length album, and sold his other Chicago property, a five-bedroom mansion in Evanston, Ill. The loft represents his last connection to the city where he founded Groupon.

