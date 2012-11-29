MASON: Yes, Groupon's Board Might Fire Me

Photo: Michael Seto for Business Insider

Yesterday we learned from Kara Swisher and other sources that Groupon CEO Andrew Mason could be on his way out soon.At our IGNITION conference, Mason spoke with Henry Blodget on the matter.



Blodget asked Mason: “Will the board fire you tomorrow?”

Mason’s answer: Since the stock is down 80%, “it would be weird if the board wasn’t discussing if I was the right guy for the job.”

Mason went on to say he still thinks he’s the right person to be the CEO of Groupon. (He also sits on Groupon’s board.)

“If I ever thought I wasn’t the right person for the job, I’d fire myself,” Mason said.

Watch the entire interview below.

