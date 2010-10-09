Groupon CEO Andrew Mason On Acquisition rumours: "Ugggggggghhhhh!"

Kara Swisher just set the tech world on fire with a report that Yahoo is considering acquiring Groupon.
Based on prior experience, we were pretty sure Groupon founder and CEO Andrew Mason wouldn’t have a lot to say to us about the report, but we had to give it a shot. We’re glad we did, because it led to this explosive interview. [not quite verbatim, but very close.]:
Andrew Mason: Hello?
SAI: Hey, it’s Nick Saint with SAI.
AM: Ugggggggghhhhhh!
SAI: Yeah…
AM: Ugggggghhhhhh! I’m sick. So that’s all I’m going to be able to say for the duration of this conversation. Ugggggggghhhhhhhh!
SAI: I’m sorry to hear that. So, Kara Swisher says Yahoo is thinking of buying you. Any comment on that?
AM: Uggggggghhhhhhh!
SAI: Yeah, that’s what I figured. But do you–
AM: Have you ever seen Friday Night Lights?
SAI: I watched the first few episodes. Couldn’t get into it.
AM: I watched the first two episodes of Lost. Didn’t get into it. So it took me forever to watch the third episode. Then I watched all of it. So sometimes it takes 3 or 4 tries.
SAI: Yeah, I guess that’s–
AM: So, I have to go……. back to work.
SAI: OK, thanks for taking the call. I’ll call you about something that you’re more willing to talk about soon.
AM: Yeah, I’m sure we’ll have an awesome conversation soon.
I’m looking forward to it.
