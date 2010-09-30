Andrew Mason: If You Meet Your Partner On A Groupon Date, We Will Give Your Child $60K

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason just made an unusual announcement at TechCrunch Disrupt: if you have a child with someone you met on a Groupon date, the company will give the child $60,000.



The $60,000 grant is actually Groupon’s backwards way of announcing it is starting a dating service. The site promoting the grant, Grouspawn, tells single Groupon users that they can cash in on the offer by using its “Date Assistant” feature.

Unlike most dating services, Groupon’s Date Assistant is free, but given the focus on getting people out on dates, and Groupon’s main business of selling coupons to the sorts of places that could be date locations, there are plenty of ways the company could make money off of this.

Grouspawn will require that couples offer up some sort of proof that they did, in fact, meet on a Groupon date, but isn’t specific as to what sort of proof it will accept. If the company gets burned for $60k here or there, that’s probably a marketing expense it’s happy to accept.

Like so much that Groupon and Andrew Mason do, the new site and the style of the announcement seem designed to amuse his core demographic, confuse a lot of people, offend a few others, and, above all, get Groupon lots of attention.

Mission accomplished:

