Andrew Mason Calls Himself A "Corporate Douchebag," Explains Why He Won't Dish About Google's $6 Billion Offer

30 year-old Groupon CEO Andrew Mason – worth an estimated $3 billion! – keeps getting questions from reporters about how he convinced himself to turn down Google’s $6 billion offer last December.



Every time, Mason comes up with some sort of cute way to dodge the questions.

Today, during an interview with Kara Swisher at the DLD conference in Munich, Mason finally lost his will to go on that way.

“I used to watch people doing like what I just did on TV and be like, ‘what a corporate douchebag, I’m never going to be like that.’ And here I’m doing it. You made me do it!”

Then Mason explained why he’s won’t talk about merger talks. He said talks are a “weird, exploratory, do-we-love each other type experience.”

“It’s very personal between the companies. You’re exploring each other and then everybody wants us to do that out in the open. We don’t have all the answers yet. We’re figuring things out. “

At this point, Swisher interrupts Mason to say, “Sorry to put words in your mouth, but you’re basically saying we’re a fucked up group of people behind the scenes, but please invest in our IPO.”

Mason: “Yes!”

“You’re figuring things out. It’s just not even respectful to the other people involved to even talk about it.”

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.