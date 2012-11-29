THE MASON INTERVIEW: Groupon CEO Addresses Reports That The Board Might Fire Him

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason spoke at our IGNITION conference today to go over recent rumours that he could be on his way out at the company.



His answer? Given that the stock is down 80% from the IPO, Groupon’s board would be remiss if they didn’t discuss whether he was the right guy for the job.

Mason also spoke at length about Groupon’s business as a whole. Check out his full interview with Henry Blodget below.

