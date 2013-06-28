Here's The Art For Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason's New Album

Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason is about to release an album on July 2.



Today, he gave the world a sneak peek of the track list and album art today on his blog. You’ll be able to get the new record, “Hardly Workin,” on Spotify and iTunes.

The track titles are:

Look No Further The Way to Work My Door is Always Open Risin’ Above the Pack K.I.S.S. Stretch It’s Up to Us

Here’s the album cover:

