Bernie Madoff's Son Dies Of Lymphoma

Andrew Madoff, the son of Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, died from mantle-cell lymphoma, CNBC reports. He was 48.

Andrew Madoff’s attorney confirmed that he had died Wednesday morning at Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital in New York in a statement to CNBC.

Andrew was one of Madoff’s two sons. The younger Madoff son, Mark, committed suicide in 2010.

Following Mark’s suicide, Madoff’s wife, Ruth, cut off contact from Bernie, who is serving his sentence in Butner, North Carolina.

Madoff was arrested and sentenced to 150 years in federal prison for orchestrating the largest financial fraud in history.

Last year, Andrew told People Magazine that he would “never forgive” his father for his crimes.

“I will never forgive him for what he did,” he told People. “He’s already dead to me.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.