Andrew Mackenzie's pay has been slashed ... to $4.5 million

Andrew Mackenzie. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Andrew Mackenzie, the CEO of BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, is seeing his pay dwindle with falling commodity prices.

According to the company’s annual report, Mackenzie took home $4.58 million in the 12 months to the end of June, a 43% fall on the almost $8 million from the previous year.

A key reason was that his incentive payments didn’t meet targets.

He’s well behind the pay given to his predecessor Marius Kloppers who got almost $16 million in his final year and about the same the year before.

This month is the traditional time at BHP for an annual increase but Mackenzie’s base salary will be unchanged at $US1.7 million for 2016, the second year he’s missed out on a rise.

The average increase for BHP employees in Australia this year is 1.2%.

But he’s still in there with a chance on long term incentives. The board of directors has proposed an 2016 incentive of $US6.8 million, about 400% of the CEO’s base salary.

Now read: Australia’s 10 highest paid chief executives

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.