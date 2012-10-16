SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Andrew Luck's Career Is Off To A Better Start Than Peyton Manning's

After three straight solid performances, Andrew Luck threw up a stinker against the Jets on Sunday, completing just half of his passes (22-44) with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. But while growing pains are expected for the rookie, his career is still off to a better start than Peyton Manning’s first season.



In 1998, Manning set the rookie record for passing yards (3,739, which was broken last year by Cam Newton) and touchdowns (26). Through five games, Luck is well-ahead of Manning’s numbers at the same point in his first year.

Here is how the two quarterbacks stack up early on…

