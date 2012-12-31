Andrew Luck Throws A Perfect Pass For A 70-Yard Touchdown On 3rd And 23

Andrew Luck hasn’t had a perfect year. He has thrown 18 INTs, and looked really bad in loses to New England and the Jets.
But he still is having a great rookie season, leading a Colts team that was awful last year to the playoffs this year.
In today’s game against the suddenly reeling Texans, Luck threw perhaps his best pass of the year — a 70-yard TD strike in between two defenders and right into the arms of T.Y. Hilton.
Beautiful. The Colts won 28-16:
